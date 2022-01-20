Nio Is Getting Immense Publicity In China Over Norway Swap Station Launch — But Not Exactly How It Would Have Wanted

U.S.-listed Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio Inc’s (NYSE: NIO) ‘musical’ battery swap station launch in Norway has triggered hilarious online retorts in China, cnEVpost reported on Thursday.

What Happened: Nio’s battery swap station launch video accompanied a musical performance and grabbed attention among the Chinese internet community and some of them were “out of control.”

Users recreated short clips of the original launch with a different background music, making the whole act appear even more hilarious.

The original clip shows three musicians playing the saxophone as two Nio executives come out of a smokescreen.

Hours later recreations of the clip began appearing on the Chinese social media with funny takes and feel and were widely shared in several car-talking chat groups as well, as per cnEVpost.

Nio Battery Swap Station Launch: Nio on Wednesday launched its first battery swap station in Norway. The station offers 13 100-kWh battery packs.

Nio aims to open 20 such stations in Norway by the end of the year.

Price Action: Nio shares closed 3.3% lower at $28.6 a share on Wednesday. The stock is down 14.5% so far this year.

Read Next: Tesla Rival Nio To Begin ET7 Production In March: Report

Photo: Courtesy of Nio