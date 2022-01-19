 Skip to main content

Winnebago's All-Electric Motorhome Concept To Be Powered By Lightning eMotors Powertrain System
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 19, 2022 3:13pm   Comments
  • Lightning eMotors Inc (NYSE: ZEV) has been named the powertrain provider for an all-electric motorhome concept under development by Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO).
  • Winnebago revealed a concept motorhome developed by the company's Advanced Technology Group (ATG) at the Florida RV Super Show.
  • Powered by Lightning eMotors' proprietary zero-emission powertrain system, Winnebago's all-electric motorhome concept is designed specifically to support the growing market of day-trip RV users.
  • The e-RV includes an integrated control system that enables the operation of the vehicle's subsystems and displays system information and controls on a digital display.
  • Price Action: ZEV shares are trading lower by 6.31% at $5.20 and WGO higher by 1.59% at $72.21 on the last check Wednesday.

