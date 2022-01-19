Winnebago's All-Electric Motorhome Concept To Be Powered By Lightning eMotors Powertrain System
- Lightning eMotors Inc (NYSE: ZEV) has been named the powertrain provider for an all-electric motorhome concept under development by Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO).
- Winnebago revealed a concept motorhome developed by the company's Advanced Technology Group (ATG) at the Florida RV Super Show.
- Powered by Lightning eMotors' proprietary zero-emission powertrain system, Winnebago's all-electric motorhome concept is designed specifically to support the growing market of day-trip RV users.
- The e-RV includes an integrated control system that enables the operation of the vehicle's subsystems and displays system information and controls on a digital display.
- Price Action: ZEV shares are trading lower by 6.31% at $5.20 and WGO higher by 1.59% at $72.21 on the last check Wednesday.
