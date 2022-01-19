 Skip to main content

Jacobs Bags Project Management Contract From Johns Hopkins Medicine
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 19, 2022 2:00pm   Comments
  • Johns Hopkins Medicine has selected Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE: J) to provide project management services to redevelop laboratory space on its medical campus in Baltimore, Maryland. Financial terms were not disclosed.
  • Plans are to renovate Johns Hopkins Hospital's existing Children's Medical and Surgical Center (CMSC) and construct a new 12-story North Tower addition.
  • The contract includes project management services for 531,609 square feet of renovations and additions for the CMSC North Tower project, replacement of the existing façade, construction of research laboratories, and a new entrance to The Johns Hopkins Hospital from Monument Street.
  • Price Action: J shares are trading higher by 0.34% at $130.05 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: News Contracts

