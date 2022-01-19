Hims & Hers Names Yemi Okupe As Finance Chief
- Hims & Hers Health Inc (NYSE: HIMS) has appointed Yemi Okupe as its Chief Financial Officer, effective January 24, 2022.
- From 2019 to 2021, Okupe served as a Divisional CFO at Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER), first in charge of UberEats and later of Uber's global mobility unit. Since June 2021, Okupe has served as CFO of Hipcamp.
- Hims & Hers has also elevated Chief Medical Officer Patrick Carroll to its board of directors.
- As part of his transition to the board, Carroll will step down as Chief Medical Officer. Carroll will transfer his day-to-day responsibilities overseeing medical operations to Peter Stahl and Aimee Paik, who serve as Senior Vice Presidents.
- Price Action: HIMS shares are trading lower by 1.41% at $4.91 on the last check Wednesday.
