Hims & Hers Names Yemi Okupe As Finance Chief
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 19, 2022 2:12pm   Comments
Hims & Hers Names Yemi Okupe As Finance Chief
  • Hims & Hers Health Inc (NYSE: HIMShas appointed Yemi Okupe as its Chief Financial Officer, effective January 24, 2022.
  • From 2019 to 2021, Okupe served as a Divisional CFO at Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER), first in charge of UberEats and later of Uber's global mobility unit. Since June 2021, Okupe has served as CFO of Hipcamp.
  • Hims & Hers has also elevated Chief Medical Officer Patrick Carroll to its board of directors.
  • As part of his transition to the board, Carroll will step down as Chief Medical Officer. Carroll will transfer his day-to-day responsibilities overseeing medical operations to Peter Stahl and Aimee Paik, who serve as Senior Vice Presidents.
  • Price Action: HIMS shares are trading lower by 1.41% at $4.91 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Management

