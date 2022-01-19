Exacta Systems Inks Historical Horse Racing Agreement With Everi Holdings
- Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE: EVRI) has signed an agreement to bring its game content and cabinets onto Exacta Systems' historical horse racing (HHR) system. The financial terms were not disclosed.
- Exacta Systems noted adding Everi's game content and gaming cabinets to its CONNECT system creates the opportunity to increase player engagement.
- "Collaborating with Exacta Systems is a significant opportunity to introduce our extensive library of proven mechanical reel and video gaming content into the growing HHR market," said Dean Ehrlich, EVP and Games Business Leader at Everi.
- Price Action: EVRI shares are trading lower by 0.78% at $19.69 on the last check Wednesday.
