Exacta Systems Inks Historical Horse Racing Agreement With Everi Holdings
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 19, 2022 12:00pm   Comments
  • Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE: EVRI) has signed an agreement to bring its game content and cabinets onto Exacta Systems' historical horse racing (HHR) system. The financial terms were not disclosed.
  • Exacta Systems noted adding Everi's game content and gaming cabinets to its CONNECT system creates the opportunity to increase player engagement.
  • "Collaborating with Exacta Systems is a significant opportunity to introduce our extensive library of proven mechanical reel and video gaming content into the growing HHR market," said Dean Ehrlich, EVP and Games Business Leader at Everi.
  • Price Action: EVRI shares are trading lower by 0.78% at $19.69 on the last check Wednesday.

