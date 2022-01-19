Hanesbrands' Champion Launches Third Limited Edition Capsule In Muhammad Ali Collection
- Hanesbrands Inc's (NYSE: HBI) Champion brand has unveiled the third limited-edition capsule in Champion's Muhammad Ali Collection to commemorate his 80th birthday.
- Champion tapped streetwear designer Don C to design the capsule that celebrates Ali's illustrious career through the lens of pop culture from 1963 to 1972.
- The pieces feature luxurious material sourced from Italy and inspired by Champions of the 60s.
- This third drop is a part of the multi-year partnership between Champion and Muhammad Ali Enterprises, owned by Authentic Brands Group in conjunction with Lonnie Ali, a trustee of the Muhammad Ali Family Trust.
- The unisex collection retails from $250 - $550 and spans sizes XS - 2XL.
- Price Action: HBI shares are trading higher by 0.09% at $16.55 on the last check Wednesday.
