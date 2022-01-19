 Skip to main content

Hanesbrands' Champion Launches Third Limited Edition Capsule In Muhammad Ali Collection
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 19, 2022 11:09am   Comments
  • Hanesbrands Inc's (NYSE: HBIChampion brand has unveiled the third limited-edition capsule in Champion's Muhammad Ali Collection to commemorate his 80th birthday.
  • Champion tapped streetwear designer Don C to design the capsule that celebrates Ali's illustrious career through the lens of pop culture from 1963 to 1972.
  • The pieces feature luxurious material sourced from Italy and inspired by Champions of the 60s.
  • This third drop is a part of the multi-year partnership between Champion and Muhammad Ali Enterprises, owned by Authentic Brands Group in conjunction with Lonnie Ali, a trustee of the Muhammad Ali Family Trust.
  • The unisex collection retails from $250 - $550 and spans sizes XS - 2XL.
  • Price Action: HBI shares are trading higher by 0.09% at $16.55 on the last check Wednesday.

