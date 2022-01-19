 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ArcBest Invests $25M In Phantom Auto
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 19, 2022 10:35am   Comments
Share:
ArcBest Invests $25M In Phantom Auto
  • ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ: ARCBhas invested $25 million in Phantom Auto, a provider of remote operation software for logistics vehicles.
  • ArcBest noted this investment is key to the future of work in the logistics space.
  • As part of the company's agreement, Michael Newcity, ArcBest Chief Innovation Officer and President of ArcBest Technologies, will join the Phantom Auto Board of Directors.
  • "As ArcBest continues on its rapid growth trajectory, we are focused on optimizing our performance through technological innovation," said Judy McReynolds, chairman, president, and CEO of ArcBest.
  • Phantom Auto disclosed a strategic investment of $42 million led by ArcBest, and NFI. The funding also includes investment from Bessemer Venture Partners, Maniv Mobility, OurCrowd, Perot Jain, Max Blankfeld, and other previous investors.
  • Price Action: ARCB shares traded lower by 2.18% at $90.27 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ARCB)

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
2021's Most Transformational Deals in Trucking
Old Dominion's GRI Latest in Round of Early Rate Bumps
Forward Air's Freight Swap Pushing Shipment Yields Up
Old Dominion's Q4 Update Leads Pack
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com