IonQ, Hyundai Motor Join Forces To Create Better Quality Batteries
- IonQ Inc (NYSE: IONQ) collaborated with Hyundai Motor Co (OTC: HYMTF) to use quantum computers to develop efficient batteries.
- The partnership pairs IonQ’s expertise in quantum computing and Hyundai’s expertise in lithium batteries.
- Together, the teams are creating the most advanced battery chemistry model.
- “This creative collaboration with IonQ is expected to provide innovation in the development of basic materials in virtual space for various parts of the future mobility,” said TaeWon Lim, EVP, Materials Research & Engineering Center at Hyundai Motor Group.
- Price Action: IONQ shares traded lower by 2.38% at $11.91 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.