IonQ, Hyundai Motor Join Forces To Create Better Quality Batteries
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 19, 2022 11:34am   Comments
  • IonQ Inc (NYSE: IONQcollaborated with Hyundai Motor Co (OTC: HYMTF) to use quantum computers to develop efficient batteries.
  • The partnership pairs IonQ’s expertise in quantum computing and Hyundai’s expertise in lithium batteries. 
  • Together, the teams are creating the most advanced battery chemistry model.
  • “This creative collaboration with IonQ is expected to provide innovation in the development of basic materials in virtual space for various parts of the future mobility,” said TaeWon Lim, EVP, Materials Research & Engineering Center at Hyundai Motor Group. 
  • Price Action: IONQ shares traded lower by 2.38% at $11.91 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Tech

