FREYR Stock Jumps On Battery Cell Collaboration With Honeywell
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 19, 2022 8:46am   Comments
  • Honeywell International Inc (NASDAQ: HON) and FREYR Battery SA (NYSE: FREY) have inked an agreement to deploy energy storage solutions via next-generation battery cells.
  • As part of the collaboration, Honeywell will purchase 19 GWh of battery cells produced by FREYR from 2023 through 2030 for a multitude of energy storage systems applications. Financial terms not disclosed.
  • FREYR will leverage Honeywell's technology offerings, including integrated automation, field instrumentation, and security integration solutions in their manufacturing process.
  • Honeywell and FREYR intend to provide smart energy storage solutions to address the needs of a wide range of commercial and industrial customers alike.
  • Price Action: HON shares closed lower by 1.87% at $213.59 on Tuesday, and FREY is trading higher by 10.3% at $9.54 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.

