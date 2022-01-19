 Skip to main content

Real Good Food Reveals Availability Of Grande Chicken Enchiladas In All Costco Regions
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 19, 2022 7:23am   Comments
  • Real Good Food Company Inc (NASDAQ: RGF) revealed the availability of Grande Chicken Enchiladas in all Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ: COST) regions beginning on January 22.
  • Grande Chicken utilizes an antibiotic-free chicken breast tortilla, with only 2g net carbs and 20g protein per serving.
  • "Through our expansion with Costco, we are able to make nutritious food more accessible throughout the US, and in turn, improve the lives of Costco shoppers looking for healthier options in the frozen food aisle," said Executive Chairman Bryan Freeman.
  • Price Action: RGF shares closed lower by 3.17% at $6.72 on Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews

