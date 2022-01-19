 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Oscar Mayer Launches Bologna-Inspired Face Mask
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 19, 2022 6:29am   Comments
Share:
Oscar Mayer Launches Bologna-Inspired Face Mask
  • Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) owned meat and cold cut production company Oscar Mayer has launched a bologna-inspired face mask.
  • The rejuvenating face masks that resemble bologna are limited edition and available for purchase on Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) for $5 each.
  • The company said the face masks are a hydrating and restoring hydrogel that promote skin elasticity, improve hydration and moisture retention, offering anti-inflammatory benefit.
  • “Inspired by those who used to playfully make masks out of their bologna as kids, this product was born as a modern-day way to spark smiles for fans of Oscar Mayer and beauty enthusiasts alike,” said Lindsey Ressler, Sr. Marketing Analyst, Oscar Mayer.
  • Price Action: KHC shares closed lower by 1.55% at $37.43 on Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KHC)

Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Aurora Bolsters Management, Curaleaf Names New Pres, Verano & Avicanna's New Appointments
Kraft Heinz Acquires 85% Stake In Just Spices For Undisclosed Sum
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For December 8, 2021
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Unusual Options Activity: Devon Energy, Kraft Heinz And Salesforce
FTC Seeks Answers From Amazon, Walmart And 7 Other Companies On Supply Chain Disruptions
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com