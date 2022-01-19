Oscar Mayer Launches Bologna-Inspired Face Mask
- Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) owned meat and cold cut production company Oscar Mayer has launched a bologna-inspired face mask.
- The rejuvenating face masks that resemble bologna are limited edition and available for purchase on Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) for $5 each.
- The company said the face masks are a hydrating and restoring hydrogel that promote skin elasticity, improve hydration and moisture retention, offering anti-inflammatory benefit.
- “Inspired by those who used to playfully make masks out of their bologna as kids, this product was born as a modern-day way to spark smiles for fans of Oscar Mayer and beauty enthusiasts alike,” said Lindsey Ressler, Sr. Marketing Analyst, Oscar Mayer.
- Price Action: KHC shares closed lower by 1.55% at $37.43 on Tuesday.
