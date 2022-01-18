 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ZIM Inks Chartering Agreement For Three Container Vessels
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 18, 2022 3:01pm   Comments
Share:
ZIM Inks Chartering Agreement For Three Container Vessels
  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE: ZIMentered a new eight-year charter agreement with a shipping company affiliated with Kenon Holdings Ltd.,
  • ZIM will charter three 7,000 TEU liquefied natural gas dual-fuel container vessels to serve across its various global-niche trades for total consideration of ~$400 million.
  • The vessels will be constructed at a Korean-based shipyard, Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries, with deliveries scheduled during the first and second quarters of 2024.
  • "We are pleased to enter into another charter agreement to secure high quality tonnage, with a focus on adding extremely versatile vessels that could serve us on multiple trades," said CEO Eli Glickman.
  • Price Action: ZIM shares are trading higher by 0.25% at $63.86 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ZIM)

Price To Earnings Ratio Insights For ZIM Integrated Shipping
This Is What Whales Are Betting On ZIM Integrated Shipping
5 Best Performing IPOs In 2021
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
10 Industrials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
A Look Into Industrials Sector Value Stocks
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com