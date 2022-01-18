ZIM Inks Chartering Agreement For Three Container Vessels
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE: ZIM) entered a new eight-year charter agreement with a shipping company affiliated with Kenon Holdings Ltd.,
- ZIM will charter three 7,000 TEU liquefied natural gas dual-fuel container vessels to serve across its various global-niche trades for total consideration of ~$400 million.
- The vessels will be constructed at a Korean-based shipyard, Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries, with deliveries scheduled during the first and second quarters of 2024.
- "We are pleased to enter into another charter agreement to secure high quality tonnage, with a focus on adding extremely versatile vessels that could serve us on multiple trades," said CEO Eli Glickman.
- Price Action: ZIM shares are trading higher by 0.25% at $63.86 on the last check Tuesday.
