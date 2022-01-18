 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jacobs Secures Commercial Space Headquarters Campus Contract
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 18, 2022 2:40pm   Comments
Share:
Jacobs Secures Commercial Space Headquarters Campus Contract
  • Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE: Jhas secured the architecture and engineering phase one design contract from Axiom Space. Financial terms were not disclosed.
  • The contract is for the Assembly, Integration, and Testing facility planned for the 400-acre Houston Spaceport in the heart of Space City at Ellington Airport.
  • The private space station will provide a central hub for research to support microgravity experiments, manufacturing, and commerce in low Earth orbit missions.
  • Price Action: J shares are trading lower by 2.93% at $129.03 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (J)

Expert Ratings For Jacobs Engineering Group
Jacobs Engineering Group's Return On Capital Employed Insights
Earnings Scheduled For November 23, 2021
Earnings Outlook For Jacobs Engineering Group
CEO Of Jacobs Engineering Group Trades $31M In Company Stock
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com