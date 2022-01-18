Jacobs Secures Commercial Space Headquarters Campus Contract
- Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE: J) has secured the architecture and engineering phase one design contract from Axiom Space. Financial terms were not disclosed.
- The contract is for the Assembly, Integration, and Testing facility planned for the 400-acre Houston Spaceport in the heart of Space City at Ellington Airport.
- The private space station will provide a central hub for research to support microgravity experiments, manufacturing, and commerce in low Earth orbit missions.
- Price Action: J shares are trading lower by 2.93% at $129.03 on the last check Tuesday.
