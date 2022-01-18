Impel Neuro's Trudhesa Nasal Spray Migraine Treatment Performed Better Than Expected In Q4
Impel NeuroPharma Inc (NASDAQ: IMPL) stated that since the October 2021 commercial launch, the performance of Trudhesa has exceeded expectations with over 4,200 prescriptions generated, surpassing the company's Q4 guidance of 3,000-4,000.
- To date, Trudhesa accounts for approximately 3% of new branded acute migraine prescriptions (NBRx) among Impel's 2,000 Super Target prescribers.
- Notably, Super Targets initiate approximately 60,000 branded acute NBRx, representing 34% of the total branded acute NBRx market (rolling 13-week basis).
- Related: FDA Gives Nod To Nasal Spray Migraine Treatment From Impel NeuroPharma; Stock Jumps.
- In addition, during this first quarter of launch, the company has secured contracts with several leading pharmacy benefit managers in the U.S., which cover approximately 80% of U.S. commercial lives.
- Impel continues to advance its combination product candidate, INP105, an intranasal olanzapine product (a widely used antipsychotic) being developed as an acute treatment for agitation in persons with autism spectrum disorder.
- The company has been working with the FDA to finalize the Phase 2a proof-of-concept clinical protocol and anticipates the study will start in Q1 2022 with a data readout expected in Q4 2022.
- Price Action: IMPL shares are up 1.91% at $8.20 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Guidance Health Care General