Farmmi Wins Follow-On Product Order For Canada Export
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 18, 2022 11:18am   Comments
Farmmi Wins Follow-On Product Order For Canada Export
  • Farmmi Inc (NASDAQ: FAMI) said its subsidiary Zhejiang Farmmi Biotechnology Co Ltd won another follow-on product order. The financial terms were not disclosed.
  • The latest order for dried Shiitake is from one of the company's long-term customers, which will export Farmmi's products to Vancouver, Canada.
  • "We are seeing a higher level of customer activity than is typical for this time of year as positive demand tailwinds from last year continue into 2022," said Farmmi's Chairwoman and CEO Yefang Zhang.
  • Price Action: FAMI shares are trading higher by 5.27% at $0.24 on the last check Tuesday.

