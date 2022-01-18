 Skip to main content

Nikola Inks Battery Supply Agreement With Proterra
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 18, 2022 10:40am   Comments

  • Nikola Corp (NASDAQ: NKLAhas signed a multi-year supply agreement with Proterra Inc (NASDAQ: PTRA) to power its zero-emission semi-trucks with Proterra's battery technology. The financial terms were not disclosed.
  • Nikola expects to incorporate the Proterra product in the Nikola Tre battery-electric vehicle (BEV) and Tre fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV).
  • The first Proterra Powered Nikola semi-trucks are expected to be produced in Q4 of 2022, with Proterra delivering prototype systems to Nikola starting in Q2 of 2022.
  • "With the growing demand for the Nikola Tre BEV and FCEV, we have actively pursued battery supply through a dual-source strategy," said CEO Mark Russell.
  • Price Action: NKLA shares are trading lower by 2.18% at $9.86, and PTRA is lower by 5.10% at $9.58 on the last check Tuesday.

