Udemy Plans To Expand EMEA Headquarters In Dublin
- Udemy Inc (NASDAQ: UDMY) plans to expand its EMEA headquarters in Dublin, creating more than 120 new jobs in 2022.
- The company established its EMEA headquarters in Dublin in 2014, its first operation outside the U.S.
- The company relocated to a larger premise in the Windmill Quarter in Dublin in February 2020.
- Udemy, which currently employs nearly 200 people in Dublin, plans to grow to more than 300 employees in the location by 2022-end.
- Price Action: UDMY shares are trading lower by 2.87% at $14.90 on the last check Tuesday.
