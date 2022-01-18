 Skip to main content

Udemy Plans To Expand EMEA Headquarters In Dublin
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 18, 2022 10:29am   Comments
  • Udemy Inc (NASDAQ: UDMYplans to expand its EMEA headquarters in Dublin, creating more than 120 new jobs in 2022.
  • The company established its EMEA headquarters in Dublin in 2014, its first operation outside the U.S.
  • The company relocated to a larger premise in the Windmill Quarter in Dublin in February 2020.
  • Udemy, which currently employs nearly 200 people in Dublin, plans to grow to more than 300 employees in the location by 2022-end.
  • Price Action: UDMY shares are trading lower by 2.87% at $14.90 on the last check Tuesday.

