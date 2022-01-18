 Skip to main content

Shopify Partners With JD.com To Expand In China: Report
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 18, 2022 7:55am   Comments
Shopify Partners With JD.com To Expand In China: Report
  • Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP) has partnered with e-commerce giant JD.com Inc (NASDAQ: JD) to help U.S. merchants sell their goods in China, CNBC reports.
  • JD will open an "accelerated channel" for brands on Shopify to begin selling via its cross-border e-commerce site in China.
  • The report added that JD would handle the price conversion and logistics from the U.S. to China.
  • The partnership will facilitate merchants to set up shop in three to four weeks rather than the typical 12 months that it takes foreign brands to begin selling in China.
  • Price Action: SHOP shares are trading lower by 0.72% at $1,095.00 and JD lower by 2.78% at $71.67 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

