European Wax Center Appoints COO David Willis Also As CFO
European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ: EWCZ) has appointed Chief Operating Officer David Willis as its Chief Financial Officer. Willis will retain his role as COO.
- Willis will succeed Jennifer Vanderveldt, who is stepping down to pursue other opportunities, effective immediately.
- Willis served as European Wax Center's CFO from July 2016 until December 2020. He was appointed COO in September 2019, serving in both roles concurrently until Jennifer joined the company in 2020.
- Outlook: European Wax Center expects FY21 revenue within previous guidance of $175.5 million - $178.5 million, versus the consensus of $178.08 million.
- The company expects to slightly exceed previous guidance for adjusted net income of $28.0 million - $29.0 million and adjusted EBITDA of $61.0 million - $63.5 million.
- The company will report Q4 and FY2021 results in mid-March.
- Price Action: EWCZ shares closed lower by 0.20% at $25.17 on Friday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Guidance Small Cap Management