 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

European Wax Center Appoints COO David Willis Also As CFO
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 18, 2022 6:58am   Comments
Share:
European Wax Center Appoints COO David Willis Also As CFO

European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ: EWCZhas appointed Chief Operating Officer David Willis as its Chief Financial Officer. Willis will retain his role as COO.

  • Willis will succeed Jennifer Vanderveldt, who is stepping down to pursue other opportunities, effective immediately.
  • Willis served as European Wax Center's CFO from July 2016 until December 2020. He was appointed COO in September 2019, serving in both roles concurrently until Jennifer joined the company in 2020.
  • Outlook: European Wax Center expects FY21 revenue within previous guidance of $175.5 million - $178.5 million, versus the consensus of $178.08 million.
  • The company expects to slightly exceed previous guidance for adjusted net income of $28.0 million - $29.0 million and adjusted EBITDA of $61.0 million - $63.5 million.
  • The company will report Q4 and FY2021 results in mid-March.
  • Price Action: EWCZ shares closed lower by 0.20% at $25.17 on Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EWCZ)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Guidance Small Cap Management

Need corporate guidance data?
Click here to see licensing options.
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com