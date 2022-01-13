 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ballard Secures Orders For 31 Fuel Cell Engines
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 13, 2022 3:17pm   Comments
Share:
Ballard Secures Orders For 31 Fuel Cell Engines
  • Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ: BLDPreceived orders for 31 modules, totaling 3 MW of hydrogen fuel cell power, from a global construction, electric power, and off-road equipment manufacturer. Financial terms were not disclosed.
  • The company expects to deliver the modules in 2022 and 2023 to match planned integration, testing, and deployment schedules. 
  • "We are thrilled to be partnering with this important strategic account where we are able to offer Ballard's portfolio of leading fuel cell engines across a variety of off-road and stationary power applications," stated CEO Randy MacEwen.
  • The orders include the supply of Ballard's new FCmove-HD+ engines, the latest fuel cell engine launched late last year.
  • Price Action: BLDP shares are trading lower by 1.74% at $11.04 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BLDP)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 5, 2022
Why FuelCell Stock Could Be In For A Power Move If These Key Patterns Play Out
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 17, 2021
Citi Analyst Initiates Pair Trade - Long Plug Power Versus, Short Ballard Power
Saudi Fund Ramps Up US Stock Holdings By Adding Alibaba, Walmart
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com