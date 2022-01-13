Ballard Secures Orders For 31 Fuel Cell Engines
- Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ: BLDP) received orders for 31 modules, totaling 3 MW of hydrogen fuel cell power, from a global construction, electric power, and off-road equipment manufacturer. Financial terms were not disclosed.
- The company expects to deliver the modules in 2022 and 2023 to match planned integration, testing, and deployment schedules.
- "We are thrilled to be partnering with this important strategic account where we are able to offer Ballard's portfolio of leading fuel cell engines across a variety of off-road and stationary power applications," stated CEO Randy MacEwen.
- The orders include the supply of Ballard's new FCmove-HD+ engines, the latest fuel cell engine launched late last year.
- Price Action: BLDP shares are trading lower by 1.74% at $11.04 on the last check Thursday.
