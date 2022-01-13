GXO Logistics To Launch Automated Ecommerce Hub For Zooplus In Czech Republic
- GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE: GXO) has entered a multi-year contract with Zooplus AG (OTC: ZLPSF), an online pet food and accessories retailer operating in 30 European countries. Deal terms were not disclosed.
- The agreement includes designing, implementing, and managing a new automated fulfillment center in Bor, Czech Republic.
- GXO Logistics expects its operations for zooplus to start in the third quarter of 2022 in a newly built 60,000-square-meter distribution center with a team of 700 employees.
- The new facility will enable zooplus to meet growing customer demand in central and western Europe.
- Price Action: GXO shares are trading higher by 2.18% at $90.41 on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.