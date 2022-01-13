 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

GXO Logistics To Launch Automated Ecommerce Hub For Zooplus In Czech Republic
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 13, 2022 3:02pm   Comments
Share:
GXO Logistics To Launch Automated Ecommerce Hub For Zooplus In Czech Republic
  • GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE: GXO) has entered a multi-year contract with Zooplus AG (OTC: ZLPSF), an online pet food and accessories retailer operating in 30 European countries. Deal terms were not disclosed.
  • The agreement includes designing, implementing, and managing a new automated fulfillment center in Bor, Czech Republic.
  • GXO Logistics expects its operations for zooplus to start in the third quarter of 2022 in a newly built 60,000-square-meter distribution center with a team of 700 employees.
  • The new facility will enable zooplus to meet growing customer demand in central and western Europe.
  • Price Action: GXO shares are trading higher by 2.18% at $90.41 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GXO)

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
2021's Most Transformational Deals in Trucking
Benchmark Is Bullish On XPO Logistics, Sees 39% Upside
10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
CNBC's Final Trades: GXO Logistics, AbbVie, PayPal And This Exercise Equipment Maker
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For December 13, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com