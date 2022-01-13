 Skip to main content

Helbiz Plans To Expand Vehicle Fleet Via Partnership With Wheels
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 13, 2022 2:19pm   Comments
  • Helbiz Inc (NASDAQ: HLBZ) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with shared electric mobility platform, Wheels.
  • Wheels is expected to supply Helbiz with an initial fleet of 2,500 seated e-mobility devices to first deploy in four cities in the U.S. and two Italian innovation hubs starting next month with more markets in the future.
  • The companies anticipate entering into definitive documents within 30 days.
  • "Wheels' seated design and integrated smart helmet allow us to service a wider range of users including those with limited mobility," said Vivian Myrtetus, Head of Partnerships and Policy at Helbiz.
  • Wheels devices will be available to unlock, rent, and ride through the Helbiz App.
  • Price Action: HLBZ shares are trading lower by 1.30% at $5.26 on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

