Lennar Hikes Dividend By 50%
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 13, 2022 5:39am   Comments
  • Lennar Corp (NYSE: LEN) said its Board of Directors had increased its annual dividend by 50% to $1.50 from $1.00 per share.
  • The move has resulted in a quarterly cash dividend of $0.375 per share for Class A and Class B common stock. 
  • The dividend is payable on February 10, 2022, to holders of record on January 27, 2022.
  • Lennar held $2.7 billion of Homebuilding cash and equivalents as of November 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: LEN shares closed higher by 0.19% at $107.94 on Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Dividends

