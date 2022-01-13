Lennar Hikes Dividend By 50%
- Lennar Corp (NYSE: LEN) said its Board of Directors had increased its annual dividend by 50% to $1.50 from $1.00 per share.
- The move has resulted in a quarterly cash dividend of $0.375 per share for Class A and Class B common stock.
- The dividend is payable on February 10, 2022, to holders of record on January 27, 2022.
- Lennar held $2.7 billion of Homebuilding cash and equivalents as of November 30, 2021.
- Price Action: LEN shares closed higher by 0.19% at $107.94 on Wednesday.
