TOMI Environmental Assists Decontamination Efforts Of On Demand Pharmaceuticals
- TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: TOMZ) will be providing its SteraMist Environmental Systems for use at On Demand Pharmaceutical's modular cleanroom to assist the decontamination efforts.
- In October 2021, On Demand Pharmaceuticals purchased a SteraMist Environment System to be used routinely to decontaminate small-scale areas where drugs are manufactured within their modular cleanroom. It explores the potential addition of more mobile units and a Custom Engineered System to enhance their decontamination needs.
- "We are pleased to partner with a DARPA-funded innovative technology company, On Demand Pharmaceuticals. Both TOMI and On Demand share the vision of revolutionizing their respective industries through the development of enhanced technology to promote health and safety," states Elissa Shane, TOMI Chief Operating Officer.
- Price Action: TOMZ shares are trading higher by 3.00% at $1.35 on the last check Wednesday.
