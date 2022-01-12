 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Foresight Inks Business Cooperation Agreement With SUNWAY-AI Technology
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 12, 2022 1:19pm   Comments
Share:
Foresight Inks Business Cooperation Agreement With SUNWAY-AI Technology
  • Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: FRSX) has signed a multiphase business cooperation agreement with SUNWAY-AI Technology Co Ltd., a Chinese manufacturer of autonomous and unmanned intelligent vehicle products. The financial terms were not disclosed.
  • The first phase will consist of a proof of concept (POC) project in which SUNWAY will test the QuadSight vision prototype system and evaluate Foresight's technology.
  • Upon successful evaluation, the parties plan to develop and commercialize solutions focused on the Chinese agriculture and heavy machinery markets.
  • SUNWAY designs and develops autonomous farms in China, among other projects, and intends to incorporate Foresight's stereo technology into its unmanned autonomous agricultural vehicles.
  • Price Action: FRSX shares are trading higher by 0.90% at $1.69 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FRSX)

Foresight's Eye-Net Mobile To Begin Pilot Project With European Cellular Service Provider
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com