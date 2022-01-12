Why Fresh Vine Wine Shares Are Soaring Today

Fresh Vine Wine Inc (AMEX:VINE) is trading significantly higher Wednesday after the company announced a partnership with CRAVE American Kitchen & Sushi Bar.

The Fresh Vine Wine premium lower carb, lower sugar and calorie varietals are to be paired with the American eclectic menu offered by CRAVE.

As of Dec. 20, 2021, Fresh Vine Wine was made available with lunch and dinner specials for CRAVE customers.

"Our premium wines are the perfect blend for CRAVE menu inclusion and we are thrilled to partner to offer customers the ultimate dining and drink experience," said Janelle Anderson, CEO of Fresh Vine Wine.

"We look forward to partnering with new and exciting distributors in the coming year in markets across the country, who like our wines, serve consumers an approachable yet premium, elevated experience," Anderson added.

Fresh Vine Wine is a producer of low carb, low calorie premium wines in the United States.

VINE Price Action: Fresh Vine Wine has traded as low as $4.28 over a 52-week period. It's making new 52-week highs during Wednesday's session.

The stock was up 49.1% at $8.67 at time of publication.

Photo: PhotoMIX-Company from Pixabay.