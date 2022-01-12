 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Texas Roadhouse Partners With Sparkfly To Modernize Digital Dining, Guest Engagement
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 12, 2022 9:38am   Comments
Share:
Texas Roadhouse Partners With Sparkfly To Modernize Digital Dining, Guest Engagement
  • Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ: TXRH) is partnering with Sparkfly, a guest engagement solutions company, to power its offer management platform.
  • Texas Roadhouse will leverage Sparkfly's capabilities and technology to build a 360-degree digital ecosystem connecting its online and in-store purchases with its offer management program to modernize the digital guest experience.
  • "Enhancing our guest engagement program is critical for our brands as guests have now adopted a digital-first mindset when it comes to making decisions about their dining experiences," said Texas Roadhouse Senior Director of Brand Marketing Mary Newell.
  • Texas Roadhouse operates more than 611 restaurants systemwide in 49 states and 10 foreign countries.
  • Price Action: TXRH shares traded lower by 0.30% at $87.80 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TXRH)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 7, 2022
Expert Ratings For Texas Roadhouse
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 6, 2022
Expert Ratings For Texas Roadhouse
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com