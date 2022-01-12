Texas Roadhouse Partners With Sparkfly To Modernize Digital Dining, Guest Engagement
- Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ: TXRH) is partnering with Sparkfly, a guest engagement solutions company, to power its offer management platform.
- Texas Roadhouse will leverage Sparkfly's capabilities and technology to build a 360-degree digital ecosystem connecting its online and in-store purchases with its offer management program to modernize the digital guest experience.
- "Enhancing our guest engagement program is critical for our brands as guests have now adopted a digital-first mindset when it comes to making decisions about their dining experiences," said Texas Roadhouse Senior Director of Brand Marketing Mary Newell.
- Texas Roadhouse operates more than 611 restaurants systemwide in 49 states and 10 foreign countries.
- Price Action: TXRH shares traded lower by 0.30% at $87.80 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.