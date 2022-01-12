 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Apple Supplier Foxconn Taps Autoware's AI Expertise In New Alliance
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 12, 2022 1:06am   Comments
Share:
Apple Supplier Foxconn Taps Autoware's AI Expertise In New Alliance

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) supplier Foxconn-backed open-source electric vehicle platform Mobility In Harmony (MIH) has formed an alliance with the AI experts at Autoware Foundation.

What Happened: MIH said its alliance with Autoware is aimed at speeding up the development of an integrated solution for electric autonomous vehicles. 

The consortium is expected to lower entry barriers, shorten development cycles and accelerate innovation in the mobility industry, and double up as “all-in-one” open-source software for autonomous vehicles, MIH said.

The open-source nature of the alliance is expected to boost the pace of development. 

See Also: Apple Supplier Foxconn Unveils 3 EVs Including Sedan, SUV, Bus: What You Need To Know

Why It Matters: Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (OTC: HNHPF), popularly known as Foxconn, had in 2020 at its annual day revealed the electric vehicle strategy and showcased an open-source electric vehicle architecture.

The open EV software platform is expected to enable automotive developers to help create applications with smartphone-like development experience on the cloud by reducing development dependency on hardware platforms.

The latest move takes a step forward by tapping Autoware’s AI experts. Autoware is an open-source platform in itself and supported by autonomous driving open source communities on GitHub.

The key Apple supplier had in October unveiled three electric vehicles with a Foxtron badge and said its open-source platform would allow multiple customers to work together to develop their own products.

Price Action: Foxconn shares closed 0.8% higher at $7.46 a share on Tuesday.

Photo: Courtesy of Nadkachna via Wikimedia

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

Steve Jobs Told Zynga In-App Purchases Were 'Stupid.' 15 Years Later, The 'FarmVille' Creator Lands Biggest Video Game Deal Ever.
How The SPY Looks As Fed Chair Jerome Powell Testifies Before Senate Committee
AMC Theatres On Demand Now Available On Apple TV
How The Economy Has Changed Since Georgia's Last College Football National Championship
Why This Investor Just Swapped Google's Stock For Facebook
Big Banks Kick Off Fourth Quarter Earnings Season
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Autoware electric vehicles EVs foxconnNews Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com