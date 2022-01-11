Bill Gates Says Misinformation Related To Fauci, Himself Doesn't 'Make Sense,' Talks COVID-19 After Omicron

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates answered questions related to COVID-19 on Twitter Tuesday.

What Happened: The questions to Gates were routed through Devi Sridhar, director of Global Health Governance and a professor at the University of Edinburgh Medical School.

Gates said while the current vaccines prevent severe disease and death very well, they still allow breakthrough infections and their efficacy duration appears to be limited.

“We need vaccines that prevent re-infection and have many years of duration.”

The vaccines we have prevent severe disease and death very well but they are missing two key things. First they still allow infections ("breakthrough") and the duration appears to be limited. We need vaccines that prevent re-infection and have many years of duration.# — Bill Gates (@BillGates) January 11, 2022

The former Microsoft executive addressed online misinformation — particularly that related to him and the Chief Medical Advisor to the President of United States Anthony Fauci — in the Twitter exchange with Sridhar.

People like you and I and Tony Fauci have been subject to a lot of misinformation. I didn't expect that. Some of it like me putting chips in arms doesn't make sense to me - why would I want to do that?# — Bill Gates (@BillGates) January 11, 2022

On the progress of the COVID-19 pandemic through 2022, Gates struck a somewhat optimistic note.

A more transmissive variant is not likely but we have been surprised a lot during this pandemic. Omicron will create a lot of immunity at least for the next year. @trvrb tracks the genetics really well. We may have to take yearly shots for Covid for some time. — Bill Gates (@BillGates) January 11, 2022

Why It Matters: Gates is the co-chair of The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which has committed more than $1.9 billion to support the global response to COVID-19.

In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Gates Foundation backed vaccine makers such as Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INO) and others.

Several conspiracy theories have emerged around Gates last year as the pandemic gripped the world, which he said were “almost hard to deny” because ‘it’s so stupid,” reported Business Insider.

Price Action: On Tuesday, Microsoft shares closed 0.2% higher at $314.98 in the regular session.

