Bill Gates Says Misinformation Related To Fauci, Himself Doesn't 'Make Sense,' Talks COVID-19 After Omicron
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 11, 2022 11:14pm   Comments
Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates answered questions related to COVID-19 on Twitter Tuesday.

What Happened: The questions to Gates were routed through Devi Sridhar, director of Global Health Governance and a professor at the University of Edinburgh Medical School.

Gates said while the current vaccines prevent severe disease and death very well, they still allow breakthrough infections and their efficacy duration appears to be limited. 

“We need vaccines that prevent re-infection and have many years of duration.”

The former Microsoft executive addressed online misinformation — particularly that related to him and the Chief Medical Advisor to the President of United States Anthony Fauci — in the Twitter exchange with Sridhar.

 

On the progress of the COVID-19 pandemic through 2022, Gates struck a somewhat optimistic note.

Why It Matters: Gates is the co-chair of The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which has committed more than $1.9 billion to support the global response to COVID-19.

In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Gates Foundation backed vaccine makers such as Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INO) and others.

Several conspiracy theories have emerged around Gates last year as the pandemic gripped the world, which he said were “almost hard to deny” because ‘it’s so stupid,” reported Business Insider.

Price Action: On Tuesday, Microsoft shares closed 0.2% higher at $314.98 in the regular session.

Photo: Courtesy of Kuhlmann via Wikimedia

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Anthony Fauci Bill Gates Coronavirus Covid-19 Omicron

