What's Going On With Virgin Orbit Shares Today?

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: VORB) is trading higher on above-average volume Tuesday.

Virgin Orbit's average session volume is about 1.75 million over a 100-day period, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Tuesday's trading volume has already exceeded 6 million at publication time.

Virgin Orbit announced via Twitter Monday that the company is still on track to hit the launch window for its third commercial flight, Above the Clouds.

The launch window is set to open on Wednesday. Virgin Orbit said its team is currently progressing through the final pre-flight checklist.

Take-off is expected to occur sometime between 4 p.m. ET and 6:30 p.m. ET on Jan. 12, with rocket drop and ignition anticipated roughly one hour after take-off.

The launch window for Virgin Orbit’s third commercial flight, Above the Clouds, opens this Wednesday, January 12, 2022. The spacecraft to be launched to Low Earth Orbit at 500 km circular orbit at 45 degrees inclination for this mission includes satellites for (1/3) — Virgin Orbit (@VirginOrbit) January 10, 2022

Virgin Orbit's stock is trending across social media platforms. It was one of the top two trending stocks on Stocktwits at publication time.

Virgin Orbit is a vertically integrated space company that provides customers with dedicated small satellite launch capabilities.

VORB Price Action: Virgin Orbit has traded as low as $5.88 over a 52-week period. It's making new 52-week highs Tuesday.

The stock was up 28.2% at $10.32 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Virgin Orbit.