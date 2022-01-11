QQQ
Why IBM Shares Are Sliding Today

byAdam Eckert
January 11, 2022 11:09 am
International Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) is trading lower Tuesday morning following bearish analyst coverage from UBS.

UBS analyst David Vogt downgraded IBM from a Neutral rating to a Sell rating and lowered the price target from $136 to $124.

Vogt cited valuation concerns as a reason for the downgrade, according to a report from The Fly.

The UBS analyst noted that the stock is trading well above its trailing three- and five-year averages "despite a history of execution issues."

At current levels, IBM shares are pricing in 2022 and 2023 earnings estimates that are about 10% above Vogt's estimates. 

IBM is set to announce its fourth-quarter financial results after the market closes on Jan. 24.

See Also: Why Rivian Shares Are Trading Lower Today

IBM Price Action: IBM has traded as low as $114.56 and as high as $152.84 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 3.56% at $130.23 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of IBM.

