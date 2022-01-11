 Skip to main content

Xylem Partners With Isle Utilities To Support Breakthrough Water Technologies
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 11, 2022 12:16pm   Comments
Xylem Partners With Isle Utilities To Support Breakthrough Water Technologies
  • Xylem Inc (NYSE: XYL) is sponsoring a new funding mechanism for water utilities to deploy promising new technologies.
  • The company has partnered with water consultancy Isle Utilities marking a new approach to funding and scaling breakthrough water technologies, called the "Trial Reservoir."
  • The initiative provides water technology innovators access to capital for pilot projects, with an initial focus on technologies that reduce the carbon emissions of water systems.
  • Xylem is a foundation sponsor of the initiative along with other water sector partners.
  • The Trial Reservoir expects to fund its first utility pilots in the first quarter of 2022.
  • Price Action: XYL shares are trading higher by 0.10% at $114.37 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews

