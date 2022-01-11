Xylem Partners With Isle Utilities To Support Breakthrough Water Technologies
- Xylem Inc (NYSE: XYL) is sponsoring a new funding mechanism for water utilities to deploy promising new technologies.
- The company has partnered with water consultancy Isle Utilities marking a new approach to funding and scaling breakthrough water technologies, called the "Trial Reservoir."
- The initiative provides water technology innovators access to capital for pilot projects, with an initial focus on technologies that reduce the carbon emissions of water systems.
- Xylem is a foundation sponsor of the initiative along with other water sector partners.
- The Trial Reservoir expects to fund its first utility pilots in the first quarter of 2022.
- Price Action: XYL shares are trading higher by 0.10% at $114.37 on the last check Tuesday.
