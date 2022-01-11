Shake Shack Stock Surges On Solid Preliminary Q4, FY21 Results
- Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK) expects fourth-quarter FY21 revenue of $203.3 million (prior view $193.5 million - $200 million), a 29% increase year-on-year, above the consensus of $197.9 million.
- The company's preliminary Shack sales increased 28.5% to $195.9 million (prior view $187 million - $193 million), and Same-Shack sales improved 20.8% (previous view + mid to high teens).
- Shack-level operating profit margin is expected to be approximately 16% of Shack sales (prior view 14% - 16%).
- Shake Shack expects fiscal 2021 sales of $739.9 million against the consensus of $734.5 million. Preliminary Same-Shack sales increased 24.2% for the fiscal year.
- Price Action: SHAK shares are trading higher by 8.56% at $74.10 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Guidance Movers Trading Ideas