B&W Thermal Bags Over $18M In Equipment Installation Contracts
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 11, 2022 8:13am   Comments
  • Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE: BW) segment B&W Thermal has secured contracts worth more than $18 million.
  • The contracts are for installing equipment to improve the operating efficiency, performance and increase availability for two power plants for a large U.S. utility.
  • B&W's subsidiary, Babcock & Wilcox Construction Co., LLC (BWCC), will install water wall panels, reheater tubes, and other technologies.
  • BWCC provides outage services, installation, refurbishment, mechanical repair, and maintenance services for various industries, equipment, and plant installations.
  • Price Action: BW shares closed lower by 2.89% at $8.40 on Monday.

