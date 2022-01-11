B&W Thermal Bags Over $18M In Equipment Installation Contracts
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE: BW) segment B&W Thermal has secured contracts worth more than $18 million.
- The contracts are for installing equipment to improve the operating efficiency, performance and increase availability for two power plants for a large U.S. utility.
- B&W's subsidiary, Babcock & Wilcox Construction Co., LLC (BWCC), will install water wall panels, reheater tubes, and other technologies.
- BWCC provides outage services, installation, refurbishment, mechanical repair, and maintenance services for various industries, equipment, and plant installations.
- Price Action: BW shares closed lower by 2.89% at $8.40 on Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.