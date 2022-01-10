Apple Services Business Flourishes In 2021: Record High App Store Developer Revenues, Launch Of Apple TV 4K, Apple Pay Expands To New Markets And More

Apple, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: AAPL) services business is a vital cog in the tech giant's wheel, and the company is providing an update on how the segment fared in 2021.

"Apple's world-class portfolio of services proved essential in 2021, as people worldwide sought new ways to keep entertained, informed, connected, and inspired," said Eddy Cue, Apple's senior vice president of Services.

The Apple executive noted that Apple, with over 745 million paid subscriptions, continues to connect the world's developers, artists, and storytellers with users across more than a billion devices.

App Store Sees Double-Digit Growth: App Store's global platform helped connect businesses of all sizes with over 600 million people each week last year, across 175 countries. Apple said developers have earned more than $260 billion since the App Store launched in 2008.

Last January, the tech giant reported that developers had earned more than $200 billion since the App Store's launch, which indicates developers earned $60 billion in 2021. This significant number sets a new yearly record for App Store developer earnings, the company noted.

In the just-concluded holiday season alone, App Store customers spent more than ever during the time period between Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve, driving double-digit growth from last year, Apple added.

Apple Arcade: Apple's video game subscription service Apple Arcade's library of games saw its biggest expansion yet in 2021. It now offers players of all ages over 200 premium, family-friendly games.

Apple says that in 2022, players can look forward to the release of new games, including "Nickelodeon Extreme Tennis," and enjoy new content updates added weekly.

Apple TV+: Apple Music, which offers listeners one of the world's largest music catalogs, now features over 90 million songs, all available in lossless audio, the company said.

Apple Music Radio, which includes Apple Music 1, Apple Music Hits, and Apple Music Country, provided subscribers with exclusive radio shows, the company said. Music Radio hosts connected with the world's biggest superstars, the tech giant added.

In 2021, Apple Music launched the Voice Plan, a new subscription tier powered by Siri.

Apple TV+: Apple said Apple TV+ subscribers will be able to enjoy even more highly anticipated Apple Originals in 2022. All Apple Original series and films are available on the Apple TV app, accessible from over a billion devices, including popular smart TVs.

The next generation Apple TV 4K, which launched last spring with the Siri Remote, is available in 24 countries and regions, including Belgium, Hong Kong, and Russia.

Apple News: Apple News continues to be the number one news app in all markets where it is available. In 2021, Apple News launched local news experiences in six additional cities.

Apple Podcasts: In 2021, Apple launched the Apple Podcasts Subscriptions, providing listeners with the ability to subscribe to shows and channels instantly while supporting their favorite creators.

Apple Pay: Apple Pay expanded to nine new markets in 2021, including Colombia, Israel, and Mexico. This service is now available in nearly 60 countries and regions, and works with nearly 9,000 bank partners worldwide.

Apple Wallet, an easy-to-use and secure digital wallet, helped customers access important information about their health in 2021, with the ability to add and view verifiable COVID-19 vaccination cards, and in Australia, health insurance cards, Apple said.

In 2021, customers used 30 million NFC tickets (technology for stadium entry) in the Apple Wallet for events across music, sports, and theater across the U.S. and Canada. The ability for customers to simply tap their iPhone or Apple Watch to pay and ride transit is now available in more than 200 cities across the globe after recently debuting in China, Russia, and Sweden. The feature is also available in San Francisco with the Clipper card.

