Read What Evercore Said On Apple App Store Growth
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 05, 2022 6:48am   Comments
Read What Evercore Said On Apple App Store Growth
  • Evercore ISI analyst Amit Daryanani estimates that Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) App Store revenue slowed to a growth rate of 9% in December.
  • Daryanani saw App Store Growth decelerate in both Q4 of 2021 and Q1 of 2022; single digits are lower than his expectation for growth of 10% - 15% last month and "makes December the first month of single-digit App Store growth over the last ten years."
  • Daryanani "would caution investors against reading too much into a single month" and noted that App Store revenue was still up 20% for the year.
  • Daryanani said App Store Growth was still high enough to support his roughly 18% Services growth forecast.
  • Daryanani maintained an Outperform and price target of $200 on Apple, implying a 9.9% upside.
  • Price Action: AAPL shares traded lower by 0.20% at $179.34 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

Latest Ratings for AAPL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2021CitigroupMaintainsBuy
Dec 2021Evercore ISI GroupMaintainsOutperform
Dec 2021B of A SecuritiesUpgradesNeutralBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for AAPL
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
NTRSSeaport GlobalUpgrades151.0
EQSVB LeerinkMaintains14.0
MYOVSVB LeerinkMaintains21.0
WLLWells FargoDowngrades78.0
MGYWells FargoDowngrades23.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
