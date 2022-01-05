Read What Evercore Said On Apple App Store Growth
- Evercore ISI analyst Amit Daryanani estimates that Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) App Store revenue slowed to a growth rate of 9% in December.
- Daryanani saw App Store Growth decelerate in both Q4 of 2021 and Q1 of 2022; single digits are lower than his expectation for growth of 10% - 15% last month and "makes December the first month of single-digit App Store growth over the last ten years."
- Daryanani "would caution investors against reading too much into a single month" and noted that App Store revenue was still up 20% for the year.
- Daryanani said App Store Growth was still high enough to support his roughly 18% Services growth forecast.
- Daryanani maintained an Outperform and price target of $200 on Apple, implying a 9.9% upside.
- Price Action: AAPL shares traded lower by 0.20% at $179.34 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
Latest Ratings for AAPL
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Dec 2021
|Citigroup
|Maintains
|Buy
|Dec 2021
|Evercore ISI Group
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Dec 2021
|B of A Securities
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Buy
