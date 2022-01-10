 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Destination XL Tightens FY21 Sales Outlook Citing COVID-19 Resurgence
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 10, 2022 2:24pm   Comments
Share:
Destination XL Tightens FY21 Sales Outlook Citing COVID-19 Resurgence
  • Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ: DXLGreported $106.6 million in sales for the 9-week holiday sales period ended January 1, 2022, versus $78.4 million last year.
  • Comparable sales in the company's omni-channel retail business for the 9-week holiday period increased 11.4% compared to FY19.
  • The company has lowered its FY21 sales guidance to $500 million - $505 million (previous view $500.0 million - $510.0 million), below the consensus of $508.05 million.
  • Destination XL increased EPS outlook to $0.80 - $0.85 from the previous forecast of $0.72 - $0.80, above the consensus of $0.73.
  • "With the resurgence of COVID-19 infections from the Omicron variant, we are experiencing a softening of sales which we attribute to growing public concern which we have reflected in our updated guidance," said CEO Harvey Kanter.
  • "Supply chain disruptions still exist, however, they continue to slowly improve and we are continually monitoring and pivoting to ensure we have a better flow of inventory to meet our sales expectations," Kanter added.
  • The company plans to report its actual Q4 and FY21 financial results on March 17, 2022.
  • Price Action: DXLG shares are trading higher by 1.37% at $5.54 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DXLG)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
What Does Destination XL Group's Debt Look Like?
Destination Xl Group Insider Trades $345K In Company Stock
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Guidance Retail Sales Small Cap

Need corporate guidance data?
Click here to see licensing options.
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com