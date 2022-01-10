Destination XL Tightens FY21 Sales Outlook Citing COVID-19 Resurgence
- Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ: DXLG) reported $106.6 million in sales for the 9-week holiday sales period ended January 1, 2022, versus $78.4 million last year.
- Comparable sales in the company's omni-channel retail business for the 9-week holiday period increased 11.4% compared to FY19.
- The company has lowered its FY21 sales guidance to $500 million - $505 million (previous view $500.0 million - $510.0 million), below the consensus of $508.05 million.
- Destination XL increased EPS outlook to $0.80 - $0.85 from the previous forecast of $0.72 - $0.80, above the consensus of $0.73.
- "With the resurgence of COVID-19 infections from the Omicron variant, we are experiencing a softening of sales which we attribute to growing public concern which we have reflected in our updated guidance," said CEO Harvey Kanter.
- "Supply chain disruptions still exist, however, they continue to slowly improve and we are continually monitoring and pivoting to ensure we have a better flow of inventory to meet our sales expectations," Kanter added.
- The company plans to report its actual Q4 and FY21 financial results on March 17, 2022.
- Price Action: DXLG shares are trading higher by 1.37% at $5.54 on the last check Monday.
