SuperCom Secures New Wyoming Government Electronic Monitoring Contract
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 10, 2022 1:45pm   Comments
SuperCom Secures New Wyoming Government Electronic Monitoring Contract
  • SuperCom Ltd (NASDAQ: SPCB) secured a new electronic monitoring contract in Wyoming with an Adult and Juvenile Probation Agency. Financial terms were not disclosed.
  • The agency will be using SuperCom's PureTrack GPS smartphone products to monitor their caseload for location compliance. 
  • The contract is structured as a recurring per unit per day lease model, with billing at the end of each month. 
  • "We are pleased to start 2022 with another government contract win and expansion into another US state. This is our first customer in Wyoming and adds to a diverse mix of government agencies around the world in our customer base," said CEO Ordan Trabelsi.
  • Price Action: SPCB shares are trading lower by 0.68% at $0.50 on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts

