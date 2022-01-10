SuperCom Secures New Wyoming Government Electronic Monitoring Contract
- SuperCom Ltd (NASDAQ: SPCB) secured a new electronic monitoring contract in Wyoming with an Adult and Juvenile Probation Agency. Financial terms were not disclosed.
- The agency will be using SuperCom's PureTrack GPS smartphone products to monitor their caseload for location compliance.
- The contract is structured as a recurring per unit per day lease model, with billing at the end of each month.
- "We are pleased to start 2022 with another government contract win and expansion into another US state. This is our first customer in Wyoming and adds to a diverse mix of government agencies around the world in our customer base," said CEO Ordan Trabelsi.
- Price Action: SPCB shares are trading lower by 0.68% at $0.50 on the last check Monday.
