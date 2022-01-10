VirTra Pockets $2.7M In Orders From Two Foreign Countries
- VirTra Inc (NASDAQ: VTSI) received two foreign country orders totaling $2.7 million for simulators, software, content, and associated training tools.
- The first order will be delivered in early 2022, with the second-order delivery in spring 2022.
- Both orders include the delivery of multiple simulators, Threat-Fire real-world consequence devices, drop-in weapon recoil kits, and other integrated tools designed for enhanced realism needed for effective training.
- The orders include installation and training courses to facilitate the operation of each simulator and its accessories.
- Price Action: VTSI shares are trading higher by 2.17% at $6.77 on the last check Monday.
