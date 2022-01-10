Parsons Secures $12M Contract From JetBlue To Support Terminal Development
- Parsons Corp (NYSE: PSN) has secured a $12.6 million program management contract from JetBlue Airways Corp (NASDAQ: JBLU) to deliver program management services for the development of Terminal 5 at Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport (FLL).
- This contract will assist JetBlue in implementing the design and building of a new five-gate, $300 million passenger terminal at FLL. JetBlue Airways was selected to manage the construction of Terminal 5 on behalf of the Broward County Aviation Department.
- The new Terminal 5 facility is part of the master plan development of the Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport.
- Price Action: PSN shares are trading lower by 0.15% at $33.13 on the last check Monday.
