SKGC, PureCycle To Open Polypropylene Recycling Plant In Ulsan, South Korea
- SK geo-centric (SKGC) and Purecycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: PCT) signed a non-binding head of agreement to open Asia's first recycled polypropylene (PP) plant in Ulsan, South Korea. Deal terms were not disclosed.
- The facility is expected to have an annual capacity of 60,000 tons and an anticipated completion at the end of 2024.
- The cooperation between the two companies is designed to create a joint venture that will recycle plastic waste, provide South Korea with UPR, and develop diverse consumer products.
- The partnership will combine SKGC's strengths with PureCycle's purification technology to supply a premium recycled plastic resin to the growing market.
- PureCycle will leverage its plant module construction processes and partnerships to accelerate the building of the plant in South Korea.
- Price Action: PCT shares are trading lower by 3.82% at $8.32 on the last check Monday.
