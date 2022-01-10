 Skip to main content

Lululemon Athletica Eyes Q4 Results At Low End Of Outlook; Stock Falls
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 10, 2022 7:36am   Comments
  • Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULUexpects the fourth quarter FY21 revenue to be toward the low end of its range of $2.125 billion - $2.165 billion, versus the consensus of $2.17 billion.
  • The company anticipates EPS and adjusted EPS toward the low end of its ranges of $3.24 - $3.31 and $3.25 - $3.32, respectively. Analysts' adjusted EPS consensus is $3.34.
  • "We started the holiday season in a strong position but have since experienced several consequences of the Omicron variant, including increased capacity constraints, more limited staff availability, and reduced operating hours in certain locations," said CEO Calvin McDonald.
  • Price Action: LULU shares are trading lower by 6.37% at $332.60 in premarket on the last check Monday.

