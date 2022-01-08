QQQ
-4.16
388.18
-1.08%
BTC/USD
+ 636.37
42202.85
+ 1.53%
DIA
-0.17
362.56
-0.05%
SPY
-1.91
469.85
-0.41%
TLT
-1.03
144.32
-0.72%
GLD
+ 0.75
166.24
+ 0.45%

Why This Tesla Analyst Thinks Model Y Production At Giga Austin Will Kickoff In A Week's Time

byShanthi Rexaline
January 8, 2022 5:10 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why This Tesla Analyst Thinks Model Y Production At Giga Austin Will Kickoff In A Week's Time

After Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) turned in stellar fourth-quarter deliveries on Sunday, the unanimous view among analysts is that capacity build and product refreshes, along with new product launches, are key for the EV maker's next leg of growth.

The Tesla Analyst: Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives has an Outperform rating and a $1,400 price target for Tesla shares, with the bull case price target at $1,800.

The Tesla Thesis: Paperwork is clearing for the Giga Austin to start producing Model Y vehicles over the next 7-10 days, analyst Ives said in a note, citing the firm's analysis.

The stamping machines for Model Y and testing is already in place and mostly completed, with paperwork now filed by Tesla to officially start key production in Austin over the next week, he added.

Related Link: Tesla To Hike Controversial Full Self-Driving Package To $12K Beginning January 17: Elon Musk Confirms

Launching the Austin production site in early January, according to the analyst, is very important to Tesla expanding both domestic and global production of Model Ys. The vehicle model is likely to have a massive year in 2022, he added.

"We would expect a formal ribbon cutting ceremony over the coming weeks in Austin with Musk, which is becoming the centerpiece of Tesla's broader supply ambitions as well as its formal HQ buildout," Ives wrote in the note.

By the end of 2022, Tesla will have the capacity for about 2 million units annually from roughly 1 million now, the analyst said.

While Austin has a clear path to launching its key flagship US factory over the next week, Berlin still has some final red-tape bureaucratic issues to resolve before the launch begins in the January/ February timeframe, he added.

Tesla Price Action: Tesla shares closed Friday's session down 3.54% at $1,026.96.

Related Link: Why This Analyst Thinks Tesla Is a $2,500 Stock And When It May Reach That Price Target

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color Reiteration Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

After Strong Q4 Deliveries, Does Tesla's Growth Hinge On These 2 Factors?

After Strong Q4 Deliveries, Does Tesla's Growth Hinge On These 2 Factors?

After Tesla Inc.'s (NASDAQ: TSLA) strong fourth-quarter deliveries, the question in everyone's mind is whether the electric vehicle maker can maintain read more
Tesla Can End Up Being The 'iPhone' Of The EV Industry And It's 'Show Me Year' For Ford, Rivian, Lucid: Gene Munster

Tesla Can End Up Being The 'iPhone' Of The EV Industry And It's 'Show Me Year' For Ford, Rivian, Lucid: Gene Munster

Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) crushing fourth-quarter delivery jump that came despite global supply headwinds has set the stage for electric-vehicle rivals Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN), Lucid Group In read more
Tesla Analysts Up Price Target Following Q4 Deliveries Beat; '2022 The Year EV Maker Begins To Perform Like A Tera-Cap'

Tesla Analysts Up Price Target Following Q4 Deliveries Beat; '2022 The Year EV Maker Begins To Perform Like A Tera-Cap'

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares have got off to a flying start in the new year, thanks to stellar fourth-quarter deliveries reported by the electric read more
Analyst Says Tesla's Q4 Is A 'Trophy Case' Quarter, Why He Thinks Momentum Building Into 2022

Analyst Says Tesla's Q4 Is A 'Trophy Case' Quarter, Why He Thinks Momentum Building Into 2022

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) on Sunday reported record deliveries for the fourth quarter as well as for the full-year 2021. read more