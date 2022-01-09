Antonio Brown Posted Private Bank Info Online: Here's Why That's A Terrible Idea

Eccentric former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown once again has fans scratching their heads over his latest bizarre decision: posting his bank account number and other private banking info on social media.

Brown’s Bizarre Week: The series of social media posts on Thursday appeared to include part of a text conversation between Brown and trainer Alex Guerrero in which Brown asked Guerrero to return $100,000 Brown had previously paid him. Brown then sent Guerrero his bank account number and routing number.

Last Sunday, Brown took off his jersey and walked off the field in the middle of the third quarter in a game against the New York Jets. Brown then said on Wednesday that the Buccaneers forced him to play on an injured ankle that will require surgery, as the reason why he walked off the field. Brown claimed an MRI revealed bone fragments, a torn ligament and cartilage loss in his ankle.

Guerrero has been Quarterback Tom Brady’s personal trainer for more than a decade.

"Imagine your QB trainer charging you 100K then doing no work must be was a part of these guys plan all along,” Brown tweeted on Thursday.

Brown was also reportedly upset at halftime of Sunday’s game about not getting targeted enough by Brady.

On Monday, the legendary quarterback defended Brown on the “Let’s Go” podcast.

“We've obviously been teammates and I would just say I love him, I care about him, and I have a lot of compassion. I have a lot of empathy for the things that are happening in his life,” Brady said.

Cutting Ties: The Bucs officially released Brown on Thursday of last week and denied his claims that he was forced to play hurt.

“While Antonio did receive treatment on his ankle and was listed on the injury report the week leading up to last Sunday's game, he was cleared to play by our medical team prior to the start of the game and at no point during the game did he indicate to our medical personnel that he could not play,” the Bucs said in a statement.

Don’t Post Bank Info Online: It’s never a good idea to post any banking information online. The more private the information, the easier it can be for criminals to potentially access your account or even steal your identity altogether. In addition to losing money, you could potentially get temporarily locked out of your bank account and have your credit score negatively impacted.

In some cases, all criminals need to commit banking identity thefts are account and routing numbers. With these two numbers alone, criminals can potentially transfer money out of your bank account or create fraudulent checks.

If you believe your bank account has been hacked at any time, contact your bank immediately, take steps to freeze your account and change all pin numbers and passwords associated with the account. It’s also a good idea to regularly review account statements and look for any unauthorized transactions.

Benzinga’s Take: Posting his bank account information was not the only poor financial decision Brown made this week. In addition to losing his job, Brown reportedly had the potential to unlock up to $1 million in performance bonuses if had he secured eight more catches, 55 more receiving yards or one more receiving touchdown in Sunday’s game.

Photo: All-Pro Reels via Flickr