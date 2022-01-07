 Skip to main content

Boot Barn Q3 Preliminary Results Surpass Street View
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 07, 2022 10:53am   Comments
  • Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE: BOOTreported preliminary third-quarter FY22 net sales increased about 71.1% against Q3 FY19 to $485.9 million, above the consensus of $449.7 million.
  • Due to the impact of COVID-19, the company has compared the guidance to its third fiscal quarter ended December 28, 2019.
  • Boot Barn expects same-store sales to increase 61%, with a 59.1% rise in retail store same-store sales and a 69.3% increase in e-commerce sales versus Q3 FY19.
  • The company reported preliminary EPS for Q3 of $2.27 and EPS excluding the tax benefit of $2.23 against the consensus of $1.92.
  • Price Action: BOOT shares are trading higher by 1.23% at $122.60 on the last check Friday.

