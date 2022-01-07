Boot Barn Q3 Preliminary Results Surpass Street View
- Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE: BOOT) reported preliminary third-quarter FY22 net sales increased about 71.1% against Q3 FY19 to $485.9 million, above the consensus of $449.7 million.
- Due to the impact of COVID-19, the company has compared the guidance to its third fiscal quarter ended December 28, 2019.
- Boot Barn expects same-store sales to increase 61%, with a 59.1% rise in retail store same-store sales and a 69.3% increase in e-commerce sales versus Q3 FY19.
- The company reported preliminary EPS for Q3 of $2.27 and EPS excluding the tax benefit of $2.23 against the consensus of $1.92.
- Price Action: BOOT shares are trading higher by 1.23% at $122.60 on the last check Friday.
