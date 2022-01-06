 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Eargo Shares Soared Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 06, 2022 4:42pm   Comments
Share:
Why Eargo Shares Soared Today

Eargo Inc (NASDAQ: EAR) traded significantly higher Thursday after the company announced the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) confirmed that its previously-announced criminal probe is no longer active.

In September, Eargo announced that the company was informed that it was the target of an ongoing criminal investigation by the DOJ related to insurance reimbursement claims Eargo submitted.

The claims were submitted on behalf of its customers covered by various federal employee health plans under the Federal Employee Health Benefits program.

The DOJ informed the company Tuesday that the investigation has been referred to the Civil Division of the DOJ and the criminal investigation was dismissed, according to a Form 8-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commision.

Eargo is a medical device company focused on improving the quality of life of people with hearing loss.

See Also: What's Going On With Walgreens Shares Today?

EAR Price Action: Eargo has traded as low as $4.49 and as high as $76.75 over a 52-week period.

The stock closed up 59.65% at $7.28 on Thursday.

Photo: Collision Conf from Flickr.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EAR)

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Gold Drops 2%; Berkeley Lights Shares Plummet
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Nasdaq Turns Higher; Vocera Communications Shares Surge
33 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Walgreens Tops Q1 Views
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Legal Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com