IHS Markit, Stockperks Partner To Deliver Retail Investor Engagement Solutions
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 06, 2022 2:07pm   Comments
  • IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE: INFO) and Stockperks have collaborated to equip investor relations teams with the tools and resources they need to connect with retail investors. Deal terms were not disclosed.
  • Stockperks is a platform that connects public companies with their retail investors.
  • IHS Markit will have the ability to provide customers with access to Stockperks' platform that attracts and engages retail shareholders by offering perks, free products, discounts, and exclusive experiences.
  • "The Stockperks platform will add a valuable dimension to IHS Markit's Shareholder Identification and Beneficial Ownership solutions, and we look forward to collaborating with Stockperks to drive best practices in retail investor engagement," said Kevin Roy, Managing Director, Global Issuer Solutions, IHS Markit.
  • Price Action: INFO shares are trading lower by 0.79% at $127.30 on the last check Thursday.

