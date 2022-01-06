Stitch Fix Stock Jumps On $150M Share Repurchase Program
- Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX) said its Board of Directors had authorized a share repurchase program for up to $150 million of its Class A common stock.
- The company plans to fund the repurchases under this program with its existing cash and cash equivalents or future cash flow.
- Stitch Fix held $400.5 million in cash and equivalents as of October 30, 2021.
- The company had 83.19 million Class A common shares and 25.6 million Class B common shares outstanding as of October 30, 2021.
- Price Action: SFIX shares are trading higher by 12.5% at $19.83 on the last check Thursday.
