Mobiquity Appoints Don Walker Barrett As Operations Chief
- Mobiquity Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: MOBQ) has appointed Don Walker Barrett to the role of Chief Operations and Strategy Officer, effective January 4, 2022.
- Barrett most recently served as Chief Operating Officer of Inuvo Inc (NYSE: INUV).
- Barrett has over thirty-five years of data-driven direct marketing and company leadership experience focused on developing, marketing, and delivering technology-driven business services and solutions.
- Barrett is a graduate of the University of Arkansas Fayetteville with a degree in marketing.
- Price Action: MOBQ shares are trading lower by 1.28% at $2.31 on the last check Thursday.
