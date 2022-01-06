 Skip to main content

Mobiquity Appoints Don Walker Barrett As Operations Chief
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 06, 2022 2:01pm   Comments
  • Mobiquity Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: MOBQ) has appointed Don Walker Barrett to the role of Chief Operations and Strategy Officer, effective January 4, 2022.
  • Barrett most recently served as Chief Operating Officer of Inuvo Inc (NYSE: INUV).
  • Barrett has over thirty-five years of data-driven direct marketing and company leadership experience focused on developing, marketing, and delivering technology-driven business services and solutions.
  • Barrett is a graduate of the University of Arkansas Fayetteville with a degree in marketing.
  • Price Action: MOBQ shares are trading lower by 1.28% at $2.31 on the last check Thursday.

