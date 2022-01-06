Air Industries Secures Contract Extension For PW-4000 Jet Turbine Exhaust Cases
- Air Industries Group's (NYSE: AIRI) Sterling Engineering subsidiary has secured a "Life of the Program Extension" of a Long-Term Agreement to deliver Turbine Exhaust Case (TEC) components for the PW-4000 jet engine used on many commercial aircraft.
- Turbine Exhaust Cases are highly engineered critical components of jet engines.
- The company expects the contract extension to generate revenue in excess of $6 million over its remaining term.
- The TEC for the PW-4000 is five feet in diameter. Sterling Engineering has produced this component for the PW-4000 jet engine for over ten years.
- Price Action: AIRI shares are trading lower by 2.36% at $0.90 on the last check Thursday.
